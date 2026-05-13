Kolkata, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday paid his last respects to former Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose, fondly known as "Tutu Babu", at the club tent in the Maidan area here. West Bengal CM Adhikari pays tributes to Mohun Bagan stalwart Tutu Bose

Bose, one of the most influential figures in Indian football administration, died at the age of 79 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Adhikari reached the Mohun Bagan club tent shortly after taking oath in the Legislative Assembly and offered floral tributes to Bose.

"I visited the Mohun Bagan club tent to pay respects on behalf of the state government," the chief minister told reporters.

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik, officials of the All India Football Federation and several state ministers consoled Bose's family and admirers.

Recalling Bose's contribution to the club, Adhikari said he worked to build future generations of leadership within the Mohun Bagan club.

"He followed Swami Vivekananda's mantra of 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti' ' to ensure the progress of the club by curating next-generation administrators," the chief minister said.

Appealing to club supporters to preserve Bose's legacy, Adhikari said, "The way Tutu Babu protected the Mohun Bagan club with his own soul, you must take the Mohun Bagan club forward together. That will be the real tribute to him."

Pramanik described Bose as a "warrior of the sports world" and said his demise was an "irreparable loss". "All the people of Bengal and all sports lovers will remember him forever," he said.

Bose played a defining role in shaping Mohun Bagan in the modern era.

He served the club in various capacities for more than three decades, including as secretary and president, and became synonymous with the green-and-maroon club.

Under his leadership, Mohun Bagan overcame several financial and administrative challenges while also embracing transformative decisions, including the induction of foreign players and the club's corporate partnership era.

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