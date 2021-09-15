Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal extends Covid-19 regulations till September 30, outdoor activities restricted
kolkata news

West Bengal extends Covid-19 regulations till September 30, outdoor activities restricted

West Bengal Covid-19 curbs: All outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall remain strictly prohibited between 11pm and 5am, the government said. However, all essential and emergency services will be allowed to continue unhindered.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo / HT)

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Wednesday extended all the existing coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions and relaxations till September 30. As the government protocols dictate, all outdoor activities -- including the movement of people and vehicles -- shall remain strictly prohibited in the state between 11pm and 5am. However, all essential and emergency services will be allowed to continue unhindered during this period and beyond, the government clarified in an order.

In an official order issued from the West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna, the Trinamool Congress government notified that the Covid-19 restrictions and relaxation measures which are already in force are being extended up to September 30, 2021. An earlier order had kept these provisions – under the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020 – in effect till September 15.

The Bengal government said that the state executive committee of the West Bengal state disaster management authority had recommended that the Covid-19 restrictions be further extended in the state, in light of the pandemic situation. Thus, the present order, signed by the chief secretary of the state, extends the existing provisions for 15 more days.

RELATED STORIES

“All outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited between 11pm and 5am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities, including agricultural produce and other emergency services,” the order read.

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus latest news coronavirus vaccine west bengal govt
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal reports sharpest spike in crime against children in 3 years: NCRB

Rise in kids complaining of fever in north Bengal; state forms expert panel

Kishore Datta, Bengal’s 4th advocate general since 2011, resigns like the rest

Bomb goes off near Bengal BJP MP’s home day after MHA orders NIA probe
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP