West Bengal extends Covid-19 regulations till September 30, outdoor activities restricted

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Wednesday extended all the existing coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions and relaxations till September 30. As the government protocols dictate, all outdoor activities -- including the movement of people and vehicles -- shall remain strictly prohibited in the state between 11pm and 5am. However, all essential and emergency services will be allowed to continue unhindered during this period and beyond, the government clarified in an order.

In an official order issued from the West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna, the Trinamool Congress government notified that the Covid-19 restrictions and relaxation measures which are already in force are being extended up to September 30, 2021. An earlier order had kept these provisions – under the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020 – in effect till September 15.

The Bengal government said that the state executive committee of the West Bengal state disaster management authority had recommended that the Covid-19 restrictions be further extended in the state, in light of the pandemic situation. Thus, the present order, signed by the chief secretary of the state, extends the existing provisions for 15 more days.

“All outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited between 11pm and 5am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities, including agricultural produce and other emergency services,” the order read.