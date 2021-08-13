West Bengal extends Covid-19 restrictions till August 31, night curfew to remain between 11pm-5am

The West Bengal government extended the ongoing Covid-19 related restrictions in the state till August 31 with some new relaxations to contain the spread of the infection. The new order from the government came as the existing curfew is scheduled to end on August 15.

Outdoor government programmes following proper maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols have been allowed in the state, according to the new rules. “Opening of Theatre Halls, Sadans, Manchas, Auditoriums and open air theatres for cultural activities, with not more than 50% of seating capacity,” has also been allowed, the order showed. Further, the government has also allowed stadiums and swimming pools to remain open with half their capacities at a time.

All shops and establishments including restaurants and bars which were previously allowed to remain open till 8pm, can now remain operational until 10.30pm, the order further said. However, the government also said that outdoor activities barring emergencies would not be allowed between 11pm and 5am.

“All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 11pm to 5am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services,” the order showed.

Local train services in the state continue to remain suspended as no relaxations were offered. Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the train services have not been resumed due to the fear of the third wave of infections. “The Covid situation in Bengal is quite good but the danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying. “If we get vaccines, we can at least ensure one dose of vaccine for the rural population and then we can allow local trains,” she added. “We have decided a few relaxations -- such as full lockdown during the night will now be from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am,” she further said.

On Friday, 739 more people tested positive for the disease in WB, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 1,537,185, a bulletin from the state government showed. Also, with eight more fatalities, the death toll climbed to 18,276. As many as 10,109 active cases of the disease are present in the state as of date.