West Bengal govt asks BJP to seek nod from local authorities for Rath Yatras
West Bengal Chief Secretary's office has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to approach local authorities for getting permission for Rath Yatras.
It stated "you may instead approach the appropriate authorities at local levels entrusted with maintenance of law and order including assemblies and processions etc., under relevant Laws and Regulations," in a letter to Pratap Banerjee, State Vice President Election Office-in-Charge BJP, West Bengal dated February 2.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month in the poll- bound West Bengal.
JP Nadda is scheduled to flag off Rath Yatra on February 6 and February 9, while Amit Shah is expected to do so on February 11.
The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission.
This comes a day after the Centre, in its Union budget, announced a package of ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers in West Bengal and Assam.
The state government has said that students will only be allowed to attend offline classes with parental consent. Teachers have been demanding that classes should be resumed in a proper phased out manner, the state government has kept their demand under consideration
While the BJP singled out Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader Ratna Chatterjee targeted her estranged husband and BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee.
Dipak Haldar won the Diamond Harbour seat in 2011 and 2016 but was suspended for a few months in 2015 on disciplinary ground.
While one of the victims, a boy, sustained minor injuries, two girls were admitted to a hospital with splinter injuries.
Six improvised 9 mm pistols, 12 magazines and some ammunition were seized from the duo.
Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday but he had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital.
A senior BJP leader said that the decision was taken after an explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday.
His wife had the ruling Trinamool Congress in November 2020.
