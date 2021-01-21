West Bengal Guv, wife donate ₹5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife on Thursday donated ₹5,00,001 for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
A Raj Bhavan statement said a signed cheque was handed over to a team of the VHP and RSS, adding, the donation was made in their personal capacity.
All India Working President of VHP Alok Kumar flew from Delhi to Kolkata this morning and called on the governor, leading a seven-member delegation.
The donation was made in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which has been mandated to collect funds for the temple, Dhankhar said in the statement.
He also termed the construction of the Ram Mandir as an epochal development.
"The fact that it is in pursuance to the unanimous verdict of the highest court of the largest democracy in the world, is a tribute to richness and resilience of our age old ethos and civilisation. The intent and spirit of donation, rather than the amount, is all important," the statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Guv, wife donate ₹5,00,001 for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal BJP leader, two other workers held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogans in rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Full EC bench in Bengal to take stock of poll preparedness, law and order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 dead, 18 injured in road accident due to fog in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP as venomous as cobra, says Banerjee as rhetoric sharpens in Bengal
- Banerjee's comments came while addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally in Purulia district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP cautions Bengal leaders against 'discussing internal moves' with outsiders
- The leaders said in view of the upcoming assembly elections, nobody is henceforth allowed to discuss crucial organisational decisions, policy matters with outsiders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on polls, TMC reshuffles three district units; Jitendra Tiwari sidelined
- The most significant reshuffle was made in West Burdwan where two adjacent Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mamata administration questions Centre’s vaccination data
- A senior official of the West Bengal government said on Saturday that that the state had set a target to vaccinate 20,700 health workers on the first day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After rebellion, TMC MP Satabdi Roy made party’s Bengal vice-president
- The elevation comes amidst talk that an aggrieved Roy may join the BJP after a possible meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata nurse stable, experts try to find cause of illness post vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Necessary for docs to take first shot to break any myths’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will bear cost': Mamata Banerjee requests Centre for adequate supply of vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox