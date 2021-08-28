West Bengal provides relaxation to coaching centres, can open at 50% capacity

The West Bengal government gave a major relaxation to coaching centres for competitive examinations while extending other restrictions already in place till September 15. Announcing the additional relaxations, the state government said coaching centres for competitive examinations may remain open with 50% capacity “following Covid appropriate protocols and regular sanitization of the centres.” The relaxation will come into effect starting September 1.

On Friday, West Bengal recorded 703 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) of which Kolkata accounted the most among districts with 112 new infections. The state health department said in a bulletin that West Bengal registered eight virus-related fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 18,410.

Out of the eight Covid-related deaths, two were recorded in Murshidabad and one each in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly, North 24 Paraganas, South 24 Paraganas and Kolkata.

The total active cases marked a decline with the recovery rate increasing to 98.22 per cent.

The decision regarding further extension of most of the restrictions was taken after the recommendation from the state executive committee of the West Bengal state disaster management authority.

The government said that all outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles will be strictly prohibited between 11pm to 5am. Health services, law and order, essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services will remain exempt from these restrictions.

The state government suggested that work from home must be encouraged as far as “possible and practical.” It also urged the public to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol at all times.

Directing the district administration, police and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the order, the government warned that any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under the Indian Penal Code.