West Bengal’s Darjeeling Mandarin Orange gets Geographical Indication status

Siliguri: Mandarin orange, grown in the hills of Darjeeling in West Bengal and known for its quality and sweetness, has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) status, people aware of the development said.

Former professor of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya (UBKV) Tulsi Saran Ghimiray, who initiated the GI proposal in August 2022 with the expert support of nodal officer of Patent Information Centre (PIC), West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology (WBSCS&T) Mahuya Hom Choudhary, said, “As the process progressed, the applicant was formally changed from UBKV to Darjeeling Organic Farmers Producer Organisation (DOFPO), Mirik in August 2024.”

“This was to ensure that the ownership rested with the grassroots community. Darjeeling Mandarin Orange met all qualification requirements, leading to its publication in the GI Journal (Volume 206) on 23rd July 2025, followed by the mandated public notice period. Formally the GI status was accorded to Darjeeling Mandarin Orange on November 24, 2025,” he added.

The GI tag in India is a mark of authenticity and uniqueness for products that are native to specific regions.

With this, a total of 11 agriculture and horticulture products of West Bengal have received GI status, the first being Darjeeling Tea, which received two GI tags — for logo and name — in 2005.

“Upon completion of all examinations, hearings, and due diligence by the GI Registry under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the GI status was officially granted on 24 November 2025,” he added.

Chairman of DOFPO Manoj Subba said, “Securing GI status would go a long way to revive the cultivation of Darjeeling Mandarin Orange.”

Celebrating a “legal milestone,” Subba, a resident of Mirik who has orange orchards on two acres of land, said, “It is a celebration of the hills, the farmers, and the heritage of a fruit that has shaped the identity of Darjeeling and Kalimpong for generations. This is more than just achieving a legal milestone.”

As per 2016 data, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts produced 15,000 metric tons of oranges. Until virus and pest attacks started creating havoc over the last 15 years, Darjeeling Mandarin Oranges — best known for their quality and sweetness — were largely exported and were in high demand even in European markets.