 West Bengal: School teacher arrested under POCSO | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
West Bengal: School teacher arrested under POCSO

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2024 07:39 PM IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police on Friday arrested a school teacher in Hoogly district and booked him under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) for allegedly forcing minor girl students to strip and also taking their photographs, police said.

(Representative Photo)

The teacher was arrested based on several complaints filed by the local villagers.

“The teacher has been arrested on the basis of complaints lodged by local villagers. Appropriate charges are being pressed against him,” deputy superintendent of police Priyabrata Bakshi told the media.

Police said that the parents of the children staged an agitation at the school and locked up the teacher inside the building till police arrived.

“The teacher has been doing this for quite some time. He saved the photos on his phone. We demand stern action,” said the mother of one of the children.

