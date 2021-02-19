West Bengal: Special court summons Amit Shah in defamation case

A special court designated for lawmakers in West Bengal has summoned Union home minister Amit Shah to appear before it either personally or through a lawyer on Monday in connection with a defamation suit filed by Trinamool Congress Parliament member Abhishek Banerjee.

“The special court...has summoned Shah to either appear in person or through a pleader at 10 am on February 22,” said Sanjay Basu, Banerjee’s lawyer.

In August 2018, Shah allegedly made defamatory comments against Banerjee while addressing the Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata.

“Shah made allegations of corruption against Banerjee. He had alleged that Banerjee was involved in syndicate corruption and had siphoned off money which was sent by the Centre,” Basu said.

A criminal complaint case was filed on August 28, 2018, under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (defamation). The court took cognisance on the same day. The summon was issued on Friday.

“We will do whatever it takes legally. Banerjee can move the court to file a defamation case, but his own party leader accused in cattle smuggling case is hiding. He may move the court of law but in the citizen’s court, they will lose,” said Jay Prakash Majumdar, BJP’s state vice president.

Banerjee has also sent legal notices or filed defamation suits against other BJP leaders such as Union minister Babul Supriyo.