IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amit Shah to chair meeting of CMs of southern states in Tirupati
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah to chair meeting of CMs of southern states in Tirupati

A BJP leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Shah was likely to extend his stay in Tirupati by a day to hold discussions with the party leaders on the forthcoming by-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:56 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana chief ministers and Puducherry lieutenant governor in Tirupati on March 4.

Officials said lieutenant governors of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will attend the meeting as special invitees. Around 100 others including chief secretaries, advisors, and officials of the states and union territories will also participate in the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh government said in a statement.

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Adityanath Das on Thursday held a meeting with top officials to discuss the arrangements for the meeting.

Also Read | Trying to transform BJP into a mass party in Tamil Nadu: CT Ravi

The state government plans to take up issues including special category status for Andhra Pradesh at the meeting. It will seek 100% funding for the completion of the Polavaram major irrigation project, the development of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor, metro rail projects for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, and an integrated steel plant at Kadapa. Officials will also ask for central assistance for the development of three capitals in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, and Amaravati.

“The chief secretary directed all the departmental heads to submit their proposals to be placed before the home minister...,” the statement said.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Shah was likely to extend his stay in Tirupati by a day to hold discussions with the party leaders on the forthcoming by-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. The seat has been vacant since ruling YSR Congress lawmaker Balli Durgaprasada Rao’s death in September. The BJP managed under a two per cent vote share in the state in the 2019 national polls.

BJP’s ally, Jana Sena Party, of actor Pawan Kalyan has been lobbying for the seat. Kalyan this month met Shah in Delhi and sought the seat.

The BJP leader said Shah was also likely to hold a meeting of the party leaders on March 5 to discuss the by-election. “There is a possibility that Kalyan might also have a meeting with Shah in Tirupati to insist on the seat... In all probability, Shah will take a call after the Tirupati meeting.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra: 5 cities contributing the most

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Amravati while a sizable number of the cases are also coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, news agency PTI reported citing an official from the health department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi records 158 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Of the 60,836 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, just 158 turned out to be positive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

Vaccine underutilised: Sena MP writes to Centre as Maha sees Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:53 PM IST
In Maharashtra, a total of 8,39,566 people have been vaccinated so far including those who have completed both their doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT file photo)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT file photo)
india news

'Party handicapped’: Haryana minister Vij on Cong’s ‘threat’ to Big B, Akshay

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The BJP leader asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to act against its Maharashtra unit chief for ‘threatening’ the two actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term in a Jharkhand jail in connection with fodder scam cases.(PTI Photo)
Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term in a Jharkhand jail in connection with fodder scam cases.(PTI Photo)
india news

Lalu Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam rejected

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:18 PM IST
This case against Prasad relates to fraudulent withdrawal of 3.76 crore from Dumka treasury during December 1995 to January 1996.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness, says Maharashtra official

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The number of new cases in the district jumped from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah to chair meeting of CMs of southern states in Tirupati

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:56 PM IST
A BJP leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Shah was likely to extend his stay in Tirupati by a day to hold discussions with the party leaders on the forthcoming by-elections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Congress demands that the Modi government should stop oil loot and give relief to the people of the country by cutting petrol and diesel prices,” Surjewala said while addressing a press briefing.(ANI Photo)
"Congress demands that the Modi government should stop oil loot and give relief to the people of the country by cutting petrol and diesel prices,” Surjewala said while addressing a press briefing.(ANI Photo)
india news

BJP should be called ‘bhayankar janloot party’: Surjewala on rising fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the 11th consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol crossed the 90 per litre-mark after an increase of 31 paise while diesel was being sold at 80.60 per litre, after an increase of 33 paise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
india news

No major economic activity in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The traders body also opposed the proposed property tax and said it would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Pilot addressing the kisan mahapanchayat in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu, Jaipur, on Friday. (Sourced)
Sachin Pilot addressing the kisan mahapanchayat in Kotkhawda area of Chaksu, Jaipur, on Friday. (Sourced)
india news

Farmers don’t need sympathy, they need support: Sachin Pilot

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:38 PM IST
In the mahapanchayat in Chaksu, attended by over a dozen Congress MLAs, a resolution was also passed which sought to ask the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws; a law for purchase on MSP; and reduction in fuel and LPG prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union ups ante

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:52 PM IST
As farmers are preparing to continue their camps on Delhi borders in summer months, alternative arrangements are being made to take care of the harvest season as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday last, Lalu Yadav was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.(PTI)
On Wednesday last, Lalu Yadav was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.(PTI)
india news

Jharkhand HC denies bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:02 PM IST
As he has already completed almost half of his sentence, he moved a bail plea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: R-day rioting not due to intel failure, says Delhi top cop

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

SC expunges remarks against NCLAT members by larger bench

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Hurt by the personal remarks made against them by the five-member bench on December 22, the three members – Justice (Retd) Jarat Kumar Jain, Balvinder Singh and Vijai Pratap Singh – had approached the top court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
india news

Australia PM reaches out to PM Modi for support in fight against Facebook

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The matter figured in a phone call between Morrison and Modi on Thursday, amid worldwide outrage over Facebook blacking out news and media content for its users in Australia and barring them from sharing news articles
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP