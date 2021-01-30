IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane
TMC rebels before leaving for Delhi on a chartered plane. .(Sourced)
TMC rebels before leaving for Delhi on a chartered plane. .(Sourced)
kolkata news

With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane

  • Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday but he had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:11 PM IST

With Union home minister Amit Shah cancelling his two-day Bengal trip on Friday night after the IED blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday afternoon made hectic arrangements to fly a group of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to Delhi in a chartered plane.

Those who were scheduled to take the 4.10 pm flight included former minister Rajib Banerjee, who resigned from the Domjur assembly seat in Howrah on Friday; Vaishali Dalmiya, the sitting MLA from Bally in Howrah and who was expelled by the TMC recently; Prabir Ghosal, the MLA from Uttarpara in Hooghly district; Rathin Chakraborty, former mayor of Howrah town; Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, former MLA from Ranaghat in Nadia district and actor Rudranil Ghosh, who recently started speaking against the TMC.

The actor used to be a CPI(M) supporter during the Left era and switched over to the TMC after Mamata Banerjee came to power. Dalmiya, a businesswoman and daughter of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya, joined politics in 2016. So did Ghosal, a senior journalist.

“I was contacted by people from Shah’s office after I resigned from the assembly on Friday. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the observer for Bengal, also contacted me. I was supposed to meet Shah at his hotel on Friday night but his trip was cancelled. I will contest from Domjur again. The voters have seen how I worked for them. Positions are not important for me. I want to work for people. I needed the right political platform to achieve that. I never liked mudslinging in politics,” Rajib Banerjee told reporters before boarding the flight.

Also read: Centre stands by offer made to farmers: PM Modi at all-party meet

Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday but he had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital. He was supposed to welcome the dissident TMC leaders into the BJP at a rally in Howrah district on Sunday afternoon.

“We have been told that Shah will be present when we join the BJP at the party’s headquarters this evening,” Ghosal told HT. “It is a great honour for us that Shah has sent a special plane. We will return tomorrow and attend the rally in Howrah. There was no alternative but to leave the TMC,” he added.

“This is going to be a new start,” said Dalmiya.

Senior TMC leader and panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “It is not a matter of honour if someone leaves the TMC for no definite ideology. Our party is huge. We do not stop anyone from leaving.”

The rally in Howrah will be held as planned. Bengal BJP leaders said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address it. Singh was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Shah was also scheduled to address a rally at Thakurnagar (in North 24 Parganas) which is the headquarters of the Dalit Matua community that has demanded implementation of the amended citizenship law in Bengal. Matua leader Shantanu Thakur won the local Bongaon Lok Sabha seat in 2019 for the BJP, defeating his aunt and then sitting TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur.

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya visited Thakurnagar on Saturday afternoon and Shah called up Shantanu Thakur.

“The Union home minister said the rally will be held any day. We will wait,” said Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal polls amit shah in bengal
app
Close
TMC rebels before leaving for Delhi on a chartered plane. .(Sourced)
TMC rebels before leaving for Delhi on a chartered plane. .(Sourced)
kolkata news

With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • Shah was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata around 11 pm on Friday but he had to cancel the trip in view of the security threat in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
kolkata news

Amit Shah’s two-day Bengal tour postponed in wake of explosion in Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:24 AM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said that the decision was taken after an explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Humayun Kabir, superintendent of police of Chandannagar, West Bengal.
File photo: Humayun Kabir, superintendent of police of Chandannagar, West Bengal.
kolkata news

Bengal IPS officer who arrested BJP workers for 'goli maaro' slogan quits

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • His wife had the ruling Trinamool Congress in November 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
india news

2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had recently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that a section of BSF personnel were threatening people living along the border areas and asking them to vote for a particular political party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Teesta Barrage project, the largest irrigation project in east India, was sanctioned by the Planning Commission in 1975 and the work started in 1976. (HT Archive)
The Teesta Barrage project, the largest irrigation project in east India, was sanctioned by the Planning Commission in 1975 and the work started in 1976. (HT Archive)
kolkata news

Teesta Barrage: Former land owners demand jobs, start agitation in north Bengal

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The protesters, under the banner of Jalpaiguri Land Losers Association (JLLA), started an indefinite sit-in demonstration in front of the chief engineer’s office of the Teesta Barrage project
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. (HT Photo)
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. (HT Photo)
kolkata news

Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital again with chest pain

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Earlier this month, he had to undergo an angioplasty. On January 2, Ganguly was hospitalised for the first time and was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of eastern Indian state West Bengal greets the audience as she arrives to attend the Republic Day ceremonial parade in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of eastern Indian state West Bengal greets the audience as she arrives to attend the Republic Day ceremonial parade in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)
kolkata news

Bengal para-teachers attempt to barge into assembly to meet CM Mamata Bannerjee

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Earlier this month on January 11, the protestors had tried to march towards Nabanna, the state secretariat, leading to a scuffle with the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.(Getty Images/Representational)
Action against accused teachers was taken after a protest march by villagers against the school.(Getty Images/Representational)
kolkata news

Para teachers in West Bengal demonstrate outside assembly demanding pay parity

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Over 50 members of 'Sikshak Oikyo Mukto Manch' demonstrated outside the assembly where the prohibitory orders were clamped, a senior officer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

TMC booth leader beaten to death in poll-bound Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:18 AM IST
While the TMC alleged that BJP workers were behind the crime, the opposition has refuted the charges claiming that it was the result of TMC’s infighting
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trip will start at Millenium Park, and the boat will travel to Belur Math jetty and return(Unsplash)
The trip will start at Millenium Park, and the boat will travel to Belur Math jetty and return(Unsplash)
kolkata news

In a first, Kolkata gets boat library

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Children will be able to choose from a selection of 500 titles in English and Bengali on the Young Readers' Boat Library.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (HT_PRINT)
File photo: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (HT_PRINT)
kolkata news

'BJP wants to establish 'Ram rajya' in Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • Adhikari’s statement came days after the BJP ran into a major controversy when some supporters raised the “Jai Sri Ram” slogan during PM Modi’s event in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
Rallies by Sikhs and Left parties in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT )
kolkata news

Bengal farmers hold mammoth rallies; TMC, Congress condemn Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • The rallies of the Left parties started after the government's official programmes on the occasion of Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
kolkata news

Bengal: Good people can’t work in TMC, says Hooghly district MLA; quits posts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Prabir Ghosal immediately drew the ire of the TMC after he said at the press conference that Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December, was only second to Mamata Banerjee as an organiser
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kolkata news

Cases drop, Bengal’s Covid Warrior Club faces uncertain future

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Nineteen-year-old Alamgir Sheikh, a Covid-19 survivor himself, was once a proud member of the West Bengal government’s Covid Warrior Club
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress party flags waved at rallies.(File photo)
Congress party flags waved at rallies.(File photo)
kolkata news

Congress-Left Front decide to contest 77 seats in Bengal; talks on for remaining

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The sharing of the remaining 217 seats will be concluded by January 31, said Pradip Bhattacharya, senior Congress leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP