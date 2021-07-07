Woman allegedly gang raped by robbers at Kolkata home; 15 lakh looted

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two or three men who broke into her house and stole ₹15 lakh at Garden Reach in Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

Sleuths of the city police’s detective department have started an investigation. Police have registered a case of gang rape and robbery based on the woman’s complaint. No one has been arrested till now.

“The incident took place between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday when the woman was alone in the house. Her parents had gone to work in a garment factory locking the flat’s door from outside,” said a senior police officer.

According to the complaint, two or three unidentified men entered the house by breaking open the lock and overpowered her. They tied her up in the bedroom and broke open the almirah in the adjacent room.

The men stole ₹15 lakh in cash along with gold and silver ornaments. Before fleeing, they allegedly raped the woman.

“The case is being investigated by the detective department. The woman has lodged a complaint. Every angle is being probed,” said another officer.