Woman lynched in West Bengal village for alleged illicit relation with son-in-law
A 35-year-old woman was lynched by a mob in a village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district early on Tuesday allegedly for having an illicit relation with her son-in-law who was two years younger to her, police said.
The woman was identified as Nurseba Bibi. Her son-in-law Mofijul Mondol, 33, was also beaten up and is now admitted in a state-run hospital. No one has been arrested till late afternoon.
“We have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mofijul Mondol. He has named four persons, including his brother-in-law. No one has been arrested. Investigation has been started and a few persons have been questioned,” said a senior police officer of Hariharpara, the local police station.
Villagers alleged that Mofijul Mondol used to visit his mother-in-law when his father-in-law Musaf Sheikh was away for work. Sheikh, a vegetable vendor used to stay at Berhampore town, around 20 km away. A few villagers warned Mofijul not to come to meet his mother-in-law when his father-in-law was away. On Monday, he came again.
“When villagers came to know that Mofijul Mondol has come and the woman’s husband was not in the house they grew suspicious. Soon some villagers gathered at the spot around midnight and peeped in through the window to check on them. The duo was found in a compromising position. The news spread like wildfire and a mob gathered. The woman and her son-in-law were attacked with bamboo sticks and rods,” said a villager, who didn’t wish to be named.
While Nurseba died on the spot, Mofijul was rushed to the Hariharpara block primary health centre. He was badly injured and bleeding profusely. Later he had to be shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.
Ansar Ali Mondal, an uncle of Mofijul said, “We have come to know some villagers caught the duo in a compromising state and beat them mercilessly.”
Former minister Kadam accuses NCP of undermining Shiv Sena during MVA rule
A day after Kadam quit as a leader of Shiv Sena and was subsequently sacked by the party, former minister Ramdas Kadam attacked the coterie around Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and accused them of being in cahoots with the Nationalist Congress Party. He was speaking to a Marathi news channel on Tuesday. “This is not the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb,” he said.
MP civic poll results: BJP eyes re-run of phase 1 show, Congress eyes more gains
The counting for the second phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections will take place on Wednesday. The counting of votes will begin at 9 am across 214 urban local bodies across 43 districts of the state. The polling took place on July 13. As for Wednesday's elections, the counting of votes will be held in the municipal corporations of Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena.
Filmmaker detained for sharing Amit Shah’s photo with arrested IAS officer
The Gujarat police detained filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai on Tuesday in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an official said. He was being brought to Ahmedabad for further action, the official said.
Teen’s murder at Ludhiana civil hospital: Six more suspects arrested
Four days after the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy at the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, police arrested six more suspects on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gagan Kumar, Sahil Sorpi, Vishal alias Machhal, Manpreet Singh alias Manu, Ankur and Vikas, all residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road. On July 16, police had arrested Sahil Birla alias Sahil and Abhishek Bidlan alias Khechu for the murder.
An act of vendetta: Jaiswal seeks dismissal of PIL challenging his appointment as CBI chief
Central Bureau of Investigation director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has claimed that the public interest litigation petition filed by former assistant commissioner of police Rajendra Trivedi, challenging his appointment as the head of the central agency in 2021, is an act of vendetta.
