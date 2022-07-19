Woman lynched in West Bengal village for alleged illicit relation with son-in-law

A 35-year-old woman was lynched by a mob in a village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district early on Tuesday allegedly for having an illicit relation with her son-in-law who was two years younger to her, police said.

The woman was identified as Nurseba Bibi. Her son-in-law Mofijul Mondol, 33, was also beaten up and is now admitted in a state-run hospital. No one has been arrested till late afternoon.

“We have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Mofijul Mondol. He has named four persons, including his brother-in-law. No one has been arrested. Investigation has been started and a few persons have been questioned,” said a senior police officer of Hariharpara, the local police station.

Villagers alleged that Mofijul Mondol used to visit his mother-in-law when his father-in-law Musaf Sheikh was away for work. Sheikh, a vegetable vendor used to stay at Berhampore town, around 20 km away. A few villagers warned Mofijul not to come to meet his mother-in-law when his father-in-law was away. On Monday, he came again.

“When villagers came to know that Mofijul Mondol has come and the woman’s husband was not in the house they grew suspicious. Soon some villagers gathered at the spot around midnight and peeped in through the window to check on them. The duo was found in a compromising position. The news spread like wildfire and a mob gathered. The woman and her son-in-law were attacked with bamboo sticks and rods,” said a villager, who didn’t wish to be named.

While Nurseba died on the spot, Mofijul was rushed to the Hariharpara block primary health centre. He was badly injured and bleeding profusely. Later he had to be shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Ansar Ali Mondal, an uncle of Mofijul said, “We have come to know some villagers caught the duo in a compromising state and beat them mercilessly.”