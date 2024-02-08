Women getting pregnant in jail, bar entry of male staffers: Calcutta HC told

Female prisoners are getting pregnant during their custody inside prisons across West Bengal, the Calcutta high court was informed on Thursday. The matter is likely to be heard on Monday. (Representative file photo)

“Prisoners are getting pregnant during their stay in prisons. At least 196 babies were born in the prisons,” amicus curiae of all correctional homes in the state informed the Calcutta high court.

He placed two notes before the Calcutta high court’s division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya.

“It is interesting to note that women prisoners, while in custody, are getting pregnant. Subsequently babies are born in prisons. At present, 196 babies are staying in different prisons of West Bengal,” the amicus curiae stated.

The amicus curiae urged that the entry of male employees of the correctional homes should be immediately prohibited inside the enclosures of women prisoners.

“Recently, I visited a women correctional home along with inspector general (special) of correctional homes and secretary of the district legal services authority. I found one pregnant lady and at least 15 other women prisoners staying with their children. They were born in the prison”, he added.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Bhattacharya assigned the matter to another division bench.

The public prosecutor will also be present.

“The amicus curiae has mentioned the matter and has placed a note pointing out some serious issues. One such issue is that women prisoners were getting pregnant while in custody. At present 196 babies are staying in various prisons of West Bengal,” the bench of Chief Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Bhattacharya stated while taking the notes into record.

A senior IPS officer of West Bengal correctional services, said that if a woman, having a kid less than six-years-old, is arrested, the child is allowed to stay with the mother.

“Kids, less than six-years-old, are allowed to stay with their mothers in jail. But I have no information that women are getting pregnant in the prisons. This is unlikely. If it comes to my notice, I will definitely look into it,” the officer said.

The matter is likely to be heard on Monday.