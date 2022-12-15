K'taka HC directs state to file FIR in complaints about pothole deaths: Report

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state to register a First Information Report (FIR) on complaints regarding accidents due to potholes. The court also ordered the police to not hide the technicalities of accidents while registration of the complaints.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to news agency PTI, a division bench led by Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi on Thursday heard the public interest litigation(PIL) on alleged failure of the civic authorities in filling up potholes on Bengaluru roads. It is also reported that the court directed the petitioner to include the Karnataka home department as a respondent in the case.

Read | Bengaluru sees another death due to pothole on road

The court reiterated that residents who have met with accidents due to potholes can file a complaint in the police station and the police department will investigate the matter. The court also referred to the earlier order directing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to survey the pothole-filling exercise carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru and file a report within eight weeks. The civic body was also directed to provide NHAI with all the relevant documents and February 3 is set as a deadline for NHAI to submit a report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Bengaluru, many accidents have been observed due to potholes on the road and frequent deaths were also recorded in the past few months due to bad roads. The Karnataka government is also experimenting with Rapid Road Technology, in which the roads are likely to be not damaged for decades.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON