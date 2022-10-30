Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru sees another death due to pothole on road

Bengaluru sees another death due to pothole on road

Published on Oct 30, 2022 05:01 PM IST

A biker was hit by a car and the two-wheeler toppled because of the pothole on the road.

On Saturday, a biker - who was crossing the Yelahanka Road - died after he was hit by a car that overturned due to a pothole. (Pic for representation)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru’s pothole ridden roads led to the loss of another life on Saturday at city’s Yelahanka area. A biker was hit by a car and the two-wheeler toppled because of the pothole on the road. According to news agency ANI, a dilapidated stretch in the Attur area of Yelahanka is turning out to be a death trap.

On Saturday, a biker - who was crossing the Yelahanka Road - died after he was hit by a car that overturned due to a pothole. More details are yet to be known.

Deaths in Bengaluru are turning out to be a huge concern in the Karnataka capital. In another incident, a 50-year-old woman who was commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she tried to maneuver a pothole in Rajajinagar earlier this month. She died later at a hospital. Recently, the Kundanhalli underpass saw a huge pothole in the middle of the road with a stretch caving in. The underpass was opened months ago for the public.

Many such incidents led to public anger and people have been protesting for better roads in Bengaluru. On Diwali, a few residents of the city registered their protest against the bad condition of Bengaluru roads by bursting crackers. A video of a man bursting crackers at a pothole in the Silk Board area went viral on social media.

The residents of the city, opposition party MLAs, sat around the potholes, placed light lamps and burst a few crackers, demanding the ruling BJP government improve the road conditions of the country’s tech capital.

bengaluru karnataka
Sunday, October 30, 2022
