Kurukshetra woman ASI among two held for taking bribe to settle molestation case

Kurukshetra woman ASI among two held for taking bribe to settle molestation case

ASI Kailash Kaur and Bala Devi were caught red-handed at the former’s residence

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kurukshetra police and a complainant were arrested for taking ₹30,000 in lieu of settling a molestation case.

An official spokesperson of the Kurukshetra police said ASI Kailash Kaur and Bala Devi were caught red-handed at the former’s residence by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravinder Singh Tomar in the presence of duty magistrate Jaivir Singh Ranga.

He said Bala had filed a false complaint of molestation against a man from Kacchwa village of Karnal to blackmail him and later, with the help of the ASI, she demanded ₹30,000 from him to withdraw her complaint.

Following the complaint of the victim’s son, Kurukshetra police formed a team and the two women were arrested for blackmailing the Karnal man.

