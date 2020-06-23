e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / KYC expiration pretext used in multiple cases of online fraud

KYC expiration pretext used in multiple cases of online fraud

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:22 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

A text message with a pretext of KYC expiration for a popular e-wallet was sent to multiple victims of online fraud in Bibvewadi, Pune. A 61-year-old man was duped of Rs 1,11,138 after he called a phone number mentioned in an SMS he received on his mobile phone on April 17, according to police. He lost money from three different bank accounts.

In a similar incident, another person was duped of Rs 1,96,393 after he called the number mentioned in an SMS he received on April 17.

In yet another case registered on Sunday, a 55-year-old man lost Rs 43,998 through multiple transactions.

All complainants in the case are above 55 years of age.

The SMS warned the complainants of expiration of know-your-customer (KYC) sections of their e-wallet. The SMS provided them with a phone number on which they could call to extend their KYC.

Once the complainants called the number, the callers tricked them into making a transaction of Rs 1 and told the complainants that the transactions failed due to expired KYC.

To update the KYC, they were asked to download an application called Quick Support App onto their mobile phones. The application provided access to the bank details of the complainants’ links with the e-wallet.

Without sharing any more details of the case, police inspector crime Muralidhar Khokale of Bibvewadi police station said that the police station has received more such complaints.

The trend of using the false pretext of the e-wallet’s KYC expiration to commit online fraud started around a year ago, according to police inspector Jayram Paygude of the cyber police station.

“People share confidential information, OTPs and download whatever the caller asks them to without verifying. That is a problem,” said PI Paygude.

The cases have come on the radar of the city police’s cybercrime cell.

top news
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘All parametres met’:Patanjali claims Coronil clinical trial details furnished to centre
‘All parametres met’:Patanjali claims Coronil clinical trial details furnished to centre
Assured by Russia of speedy completion of defence contracts, says Rajnath Singh
Assured by Russia of speedy completion of defence contracts, says Rajnath Singh
China is playing Go. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
China is playing Go. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
Man left 67-page note before killing wife, mother-in-law and shooting self: Cops
Man left 67-page note before killing wife, mother-in-law and shooting self: Cops
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In