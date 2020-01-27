Labourer accused of molesting factory owner’s ife in Bhosari MIDC

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:46 IST

PUNE A labourer working in a private company has been arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting the wife of his factory owner in Bhosari MIDC.

The accused has been identified as Hussainsahab Ahmed Shaikh (27), a resident of Karnataka.

Assistant police inspector SA Wambale said, “The accused saw the victim on the campus of the company in the morning (on Friday), wished her good morning and held a hand and allegedly molested her according to the complainant. We are looking at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the premises.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered in the case after the victim lodged a complaint at Bhosari MIDC police station.