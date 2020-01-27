e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Labourer accused of molesting factory owner’s ife in Bhosari MIDC

Labourer accused of molesting factory owner’s ife in Bhosari MIDC

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A labourer working in a private company has been arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting the wife of his factory owner in Bhosari MIDC.

The accused has been identified as Hussainsahab Ahmed Shaikh (27), a resident of Karnataka.

Assistant police inspector SA Wambale said, “The accused saw the victim on the campus of the company in the morning (on Friday), wished her good morning and held a hand and allegedly molested her according to the complainant. We are looking at the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the premises.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered in the case after the victim lodged a complaint at Bhosari MIDC police station.

top news
‘Your duty to arrest him’: Arvind Kejriwal replies to Amit Shah over Sharjeel Imam
‘Your duty to arrest him’: Arvind Kejriwal replies to Amit Shah over Sharjeel Imam
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities