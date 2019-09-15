Labourer rapes six-year-old girl in Ludhiana’s Tajpur village

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:40 IST

A 22-year-old migrant labourer is on the run after raping a six-year-old girl at the labour quarters in Tajpur village on Saturday.

The girl was found bleeding and in an unconscious state on a vacant plot near her house. She was rushed to Ludhiana civil hospital where she underwent surgery for grievous genital injuries.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jamalpur, said the victim went to sleep with her mother in the verandah of their labour quarter on Friday night. Around 3am, the woman found her daughter missing, and raised the alarm.

As neighbours launched a search, they found the child bleeding at a vacant plot, a few hundred metres away from her house, the SHO said.

Singh said the residents managed to nab the accused, Bablu. But, by the time, police reached the scene, he had managed to flee. “We got an alert around 4.30am, by when the accused had fled. The residents of the locality say they saw the accused for the first time in the area,” he added.

On the basis of the complaint by the victim’s mother, a case under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Bablu at the Jamalpur police station.

“We are scanning CCTV cameras in nearby locations to trace the accused,” he said.

VICTIM UNDERGOES SURGERY

A team of doctors at the Ludhiana civil hospital performed a 90-minute surgery to save the six-year-old girl. Senior medical officer Dr Avinash Jindal said the child had sustained grade-three perineal tear (laceration of the skin that separates the vagina from the anus).

“She suffered severe injuries on external genitalia, rectum, anal canal and perineum, which were soiled with mud,” said Dr Varun Saggar, head of surgery, adding that the surgery was successful, and the girl’s condition was stable.

