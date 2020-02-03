Law results delayed again: MU students

cities

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:49 IST

Law students of the University of Mumbai (MU) have again complained about the delay in announcement of results of several exams. MU’s examination department has assured students that results of exams conducted by MU will be out soon.

This comes against the backdrop of MU claiming it is streamlining the exams and results system. “The results for second semester exams, which were conducted by individual law colleges in November 2019, are still awaited. It’s been over 45 days for several other semester exams, some conducted by MU, and we still don’t know when to expect the results,” said Siddharth Ingle, founder-president, Maharashtra Students’ Union. Members of MASU approached the head of MU’s examination department last week, seeking an update.

MU has reached out to law colleges to ensure that assessment work is completed soon. Vinod Patil, director of MU’s examination department, said results for semesters 9 and 10 will be released in a day. “We had given colleges a deadline of February 3 for all college-conducted examinations that took place 45 days ago. Most colleges said work on results is almost over and we expect the same by the weekend.”

The law department has been facing flak for the past few years for delayed results. “In many law colleges, over 60% staff is visiting faculty so they are unavailable for assessment purposes, pushing majority of the work on the in-house faculty. They need to rethink their staff dynamics,” said a senior MU official.