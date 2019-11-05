Lawyers stay away from work, Bar body elections postponed

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:17 IST

New Delhi: Work was affected at the Delhi high court and sixdistrict courts on Monday as lawyers across the city started an indefinite strike to protest Saturday’s scuffle between advocates and police at the Tis Hazari court complex. Proxy counsels took adjournments in the cases on behalf of the main counsel and sought new dates for court hearing. Lawyers abstained from work across the six city courts — Patiala House, Tis Hazari , Saket, Karkardooma, Rohini and Dwarka.

Advocates said they would abstain from work on Tuesday too and would continue the protest until the police officers who shot at the lawyers on Saturday are arrested. The Bar association elections at Tis Hazari and Karkarkooma, scheduled for November 5 and 7 have been postponed by the Delhi high court. The court posted the matter on the elections for further hearing on December 20.

Dhir Singh Kasana, secretary of the co-ordination committee of all district courts said lawyers would abstain from work to demand the arrest of the erring police officials who had fired, and also seniors who had given the orders. “....In order to ensure success of the movement, all are requested to maintain the movement peacefully,” a statement from the co-ordination committee of the district court said.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, president of the Delhi High Court bar Association (DHCBA), however, said that though Monday’s strike was in solidarity with the legal fraternity, normal work would resume in the Delhi High Court from Tuesday. “..We had already said that after the court had taken suo moto cognisance and passed orders in our favour, the call for today was a mark of solidarity and as a protest. We would await the report of the judicial enquiry.”

Commenting on the videos that show lawyers assaulting police, journalists and commuters, Mathur said, “I also saw the video, but there is no clarity on it. We have not received any communication from any of the bar associations and will act once we receive something.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) appealed to lawyers to maintain peace and harmony in the courts. Reacting to the CCTV footages and videos on social media, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a statement, “.... We the lawyers, are to be very cautious and keep away from being part of any unruly mob,”

A senior official of the Delhi high court who did not wished to be named said the chief justice of the high court had already ordered judicial enquiry, and the further course of action would be decided after the enquiry reports is submitted to the court. “The matter is sub-judice and the order has been passed ,” he said.

When asked about the alleged incidents of violence by the lawyers against the police officials and local commuters, the official said that they have not received any formal report. He said that the Delhi high court will take cognisance if a complaint is filed.

KC Mittal, chairman, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) said the BCD will verify the authenticity of videos and then decide the course of action.