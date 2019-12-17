Legend of stage and screen, Dr Shreeran Lagoo, dies at 92 in Pune

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:29 IST

PUNE A voracious reader and an intelligent mental actor with an analytical mind, is how stage and screen stalwarts remember Dr Shreeram Lagoo.

Dr Lagoo died on December 17 at the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune. He was 92. He is survived by his wife Deepa; son Dr Anand Lagoo, a molecular biologist; and daughter, Dr Bimba Kanetkar, a gynaecologist.

His other son, Tanveer, died in a train accident many years ago.

Dr Shreeram Lagoo was born was November 16, 1927, in Satara, the eldest of four children. While studying medicine at the BJ Medical college in Pune, he got hooked onto acting.

Dr Lagoo, however, completed his medical studies and began practicing as an ENT surgeon in Tanzania, and then Pune, when in 1969, he made the decision to become a full-time actor on the Marathi stage, debuting in the play ‘Ithe Oshalala Mrityu’, written by Vasant Kanetkar.

There was no looking back, as Dr Lagoo conquered the big screen as well with his rich baritone and acting skills.

Dr Jabbar Patel remembers meeting Dr Lagoo in BJ Medical. “Dr Lagoo had just returned from England. He was 35, and very handsome with this low, rich quality of voice that simply held everyone in awe. He was a great man of logic and applied logic not just on stage, but in life too. He was also a man of principles and values.”

Dr Lagoo is also hailed as theatre giant, according to playwright Satish Alekar. “We have lost a theatre giant of India’s independence acting scenario. This is divided among three stalwarts, Dr Lagoo, Shambu Mitra and Uttpal Dutt, of which none remain now with his passing.”

Dr Mohan Agashe remembers Dr Lagoo as a person with intellect and firmness, and an acting legend.

Dr Shreeram Lagoo’s last rites will be performed by his son Anand, after his arrival from the USA where he is based.