Legislative Council polls Cong again gets a scare for its lone candidate

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:01 IST

PATNA

The Congress had second hiccup while filing nomination for the seat in the Bihar Legislative Council within two days after Bihar’s parliamentary affairs minister Sharwan Kumar field a complaint petition against Sameer Kumar Singh’s candidature before the returning officer, alleging certain discrepancies in the affidavit.

Singh was asked to file his nomination papers in a hurry after the Congress’s first choice, Tariq Anwar, had to withdraw from the race on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations, after the party realised that the former MP was not a voter in Bihar, a prerequisite for becoming a Legislative Council member.

After Kumar’s complaint petition, Singh was called to the Bihar Legislative Assembly for clarification on the points raised in the complaint petition, which also included some objection on the agriculture land.

Bihar Assembly secretary Bateshwar Nath Pandey, who is the returning officer, heard him and saw the supplementary documents. However, the meeting was adjourned.

Later, the returning officer again sat and passed the order around 7 pm, accepting the nomination of Sameer Kumar Singh and disposing of the matter. By then, the Bihar minister had also withdrawn his petition.

“The matter has been resolved. Relevant order has been passed and the petition has also been withdrawn,” said Pandey.

Though the election is scheduled on July 6, the results of the Legislative Council elections could be announced after 3 pm on Wednesday after the end of the period for withdrawal of nominations.

Under the Grand Alliance, the Congress has just one candidate, while the RJD has three candidates. From the NDA, BJP has two candidates, while the JD-U has three.