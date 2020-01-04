e-paper
Light snowfall in parts of Kashmir brings relief from intense cold

Jan 04, 2020
Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought relief to the people from the intense cold conditions, the meteorological department said.

“Light snowfall of two to five inches occurred at many places of Kashmir, hilly areas of Jammu and on the higher reaches of Ladakh,” a weather department official said. “A spell of widespread light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur during January 6 to 7 evening,” he said.

The official said the fresh snowfall brought some relief to residents in the valley from the intense cold conditions as the night temperature showed improvement.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius Friday night, over three degrees up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The official said the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees up from the previous night.

The night temperature at Pahalgam resort settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, over seven degrees up from minus 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday night.

The official said Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius, up over six degrees from the previous night’s minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum temperature at 0.8 degree Celsius.

The mercury at Leh in Ladakh settled at a low of minus 18.3 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is in the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day harshest period of winter, when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and minimum temperatures drop considerably. The coldest period began on December 21 and will end on January 31.

