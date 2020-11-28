LIP president urges farmers not to lift protest until demands are met

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 22:49 IST

With the Union government allowing farmers to peacefully protest at Sant Nirankari Samagam ground, Burari, president of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Saturday, urged farmers not to move out of Delhi until their demands are met.

The LIP leaders said that the Centre is trying to pacify farmers by shifting them to Nirankari ground. Earlier, Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu also urged farmers not to move away from Delhi roads.

Bains said, “As the farmers have now reached the Haryana-Delhi border, the Union government is now trying to pacify them by asking them to stage a peaceful protest at Nirankari ground. I urge farmers not to lift their protest until their demands are met.”

Bains added that they will move court against chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government as it had dug up the roads to block the way of farmers marching towards Delhi.

“Also, the LIP workers will go from village to village in the state to urge farmers to block every route to Delhi so that the Union government is forced to fulfill the demands of farmers,” said Bains.