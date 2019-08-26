LMC, HCL Foundation to develop Atal Uday Upvan in Rahimabad

cities

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will develop Atal Uday Upvan on five-hectare land in Rahimabad with the help of HCL Foundation that would bear all the expenses.

An ‘Atal Chhath Ghat’ will also be constructed near the Hiralal Law College in Sarojini Nagar.

Besides, the Bharat Mata Mandir Park in Chitragupta Nagar ward would be developed by LMC at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

These proposals were passed by the LMC executive committee on Monday. Executive committee members Girish Mishra and Sunita Singhal expressed unhappiness over the report in which report of auditor was not enclosed.

The corporators expressed anger as LMC’s chief accounts officer had not prepared a monthly account of expenses and income. The committee warned of strict action against the chief accounts officer and CAs, if they failed to produce monthly account.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said she would write to the state government if the chief accounts officer didn’t follow her directives.

Bhatia said she had asked the municipal commissioner and chief accounts officer to prepare a monthly account. “But this hasn’t been done, which shows something is wrong in the department,” she added.

The LMC committee also discussed the proposal for establishing a bio-CNG plant near Kanha Upvan for production of gas from cow dung. The panel decided to invite tenders for setting up the plant instead of giving the work to a company without any tender.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 23:15 IST