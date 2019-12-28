e-paper
Locals focus on saving green after fire at Nerul mangroves

Locals focus on saving green after fire at Nerul mangroves

Dec 28, 2019
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
A fire broke out in a mangrove area in Nerul late on Thursday.

The fire, which started in a pile of dry grass near the mangrove, was doused immediately by the fire officials.

DS Kukade, range forest officer, mangrove cell, said, “The fire was minor and did not cause much damage as it broke out in heaps of dry grass. After getting a call about the incident, we immediately reached the site and doused the fire.”

“It is not clear whether the fire was deliberate or natural. As measures were taken in time, it didn’t spread much. The mangrove area remained unharmed,” said Kukade.

“We will conduct clean-up drive at the mangrove area, off Palm Beach Road, to ensure that garbage does not pile up there and trigger a fire,” he said.

The clean-up drive will be conducted at regular interval across mangrove areas in the city.

Kukade added that the area, where the fire broke out, belongs to City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco).

A Cidco official said, “The fire in the green area is unfortunate. We have installed notice boards and are also considering to fence the area with barbed area. The area is huge. We need to make people living around the area aware of the harmful effect of lighting up a fire.”

“We will take help of local fishermen to reach out to everyone who frequent the area and take up awareness session,” he said.

Fire in green areas of Navi Mumbai is a frequent affair now. Since the onset of winter, many fire incidents have been reported in forest area.

Residents are afraid such incidents will repeat if action is not taken by authorities.

Sunil Agarwal, 55, a resident of NRI Complex in Nerul, said, “The fire was not a major one and fire officials promptly swung into action and doused it before it could spread. No mangrove was destroyed but it is alarming. Incidents like these can wipe out the green area if steps are not taken.”

In 2018, six fire instances took place in the area in December.

