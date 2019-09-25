Locals up in arms against lack of OPDs at Sector 48 civil hospital in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:43 IST

Though the civil hospital in Sector 48 has started admitting patients in the inpatient departments, residents from the southern sectors are protesting against the administration for failing to provide outpatient departments (OPDs) at the hospital.

The inpatient departments for skin, psychiatry, ear, nose and throat, and radiation oncology have been shifted from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, to the hospital.

Residents call it an ‘act of betrayal’, saying that they have struggled hard to get the hospital established in the area.

Ironically, it was touted as a facility which will cater to the medical needs of those residing in the southern sectors of Chandigarh.

Former UT mayor Davesh Moudgil, also the Sector 48 local area councillor, said, “The residents have to still consult doctors in GMCH-32 and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for getting day-to-day medical assistance. Thus, this hospital is not serving any purpose.”

He said the civil hospital should at least have general physicians and specialists for gynaecological and paediatric assistance.

Echoing the same sentiment, Sector 48 resident welfare association (RWA) president, JJ Singh, said the administration is not paying heed to the needs of residents living in southern sectors.

‘ANOTHER GOVT FACILITY SHOULD BE SET UP’

“Many patients come from neighbouring states to get medical assistance in UT’s established hospitals. So that UT residents do not have to wait in long queues to get a chance to receive treatment, another government facility should be set up,” Singh said.

Vijay Bali and Rajinder Garg from the resident welfare associations of Sector 46 and Sector 49 said basic services like medical tests should be made available at the earliest.

Doctors at GMCH-32 said the civil hospital will start functioning in a phased manner. “Soon, OPD services will be made available in the four departments which have been shifted,” they said.

Dermatology department head and nodal officer at the civil hospital, Dr GP Thami, said space has been demarcated for OPDs and other services. It will be made available in a phased manner.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said OPD services will be made available in the future.

GMCH-32 director principal Dr BS Chavan was not available for comments.

