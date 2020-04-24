Lockdown enforcement: On average, 104 people arrested daily in GB Nagar

cities

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have been registering cases and arresting people for violating the prohibitory orders issued as part of the lockdown enforcement. In the one month of the lockdown starting March 23, on an average, 104 people were arrested per day in the district, shows the police data.

According to the official data, from March 23 to April 23 (till 7pm), a total of 3,803 people have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, of whom 3,325 have been arrested.

“The arrests came in violation of Section 144 of CrPC that has been implemented in the district in the wake of the lockdown. It bars the gathering of four or more people,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone booked under Section 188 can be granted interim bail as it carries a punishment of less than seven years, said the police.

“While we want people to understand the guidelines and abide by them, we don’t want to create unnecessary crowds in jails,” said Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (zone 1).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a three-week nationwide lockdown from March 25, which was later extended till May 3. However, the Uttar Pradesh government had already announced to impose a three-day lockdown from March 23, which subsequently merged with the nationwide lockdown.

The UP government has also mandated the use of face masks in public places and cops have been booking people if they are found not using one.

The police department is carrying out daily checks at 200 barricaded posts in the district, including border areas, and has checked 65,221 vehicles during the said period so far. Of which, 12,779 vehicles have been challaned for various violations, while 826 seized. The department has also collected almost Rs 1.5 lakh in fines.

The police spokesperson said that five cases under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, have also been registered, in which five people were booked while three arrested.

In this duration, the police have permitted 3,245 vehicles of essential services for movement in and out of the district.

Earlier this week, the GB Nagar district completely sealed its borders with Delhi like Ghaziabad. Police and health officials are scanning the temperature of anyone entering the district and people with an increased body temperature are not being allowed to come in.

The district has reported 109 positive cases of Covid-19 till Friday evening.