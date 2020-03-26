Lockdown in Pune: What’s the gameplan? Tejal Hasabnis, India A, women’s cricket

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 17:18 IST

PUNE Right-hand batswoman; right arm offbreak bowler; India A, Hasabnis opens the inning in T20s, while bats at number four or five in ODIs. On the domestic circuit, Hasabnis has represented Maharashtra earlier and in 2019-20 season played for Chhattisgarh.

In a candid chat with Jigar Hindocha over WhatsApp, she describes how she is attacking the lockdown to stay fit, sane and alive.

Morning session

I start my day at around 9 am and read - books or on my laptop. I just finished the Marathi novel Radheya and am now reading Legacy: All Black, which is about rugby culture in New Zealand.

Then I do some household work, like sweeping and cleaning the floor and on alternate days I cook lunch for the family.

Afternoon session

It’s #metime and family time.

I take a nap or watch a movie on Amazon Prime and Netflix, or spend my afternoon playing with my cousins who stay with me in the same building.

Evening session

Late evenings are my workout and rehab time. I do exercises which I have planned for myself. Then I will eat dinner and will play the piano. Then, just spend some time on the mobile chatting/calling friends.

Life without the gym

I have my loop band and resistance band with me so I do my rehab and routine exercises with the help of that and some “heavy daabbas” which play the role of the dumbbells and weights

Winning runs

I play the organ and have learnt the harmonium professionally, so that helps keep me occupied at home. Basically, I am home for this long after almost seven years, so I am trying to utilise this time to learn something new and spending quality time with my family.

This quarantine is necessary to break the chain of corona virus, so I request everyone to stay home stay safe and use this time to explore your hidden skills.