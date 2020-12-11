e-paper
Home / Cities / Lok Insaaf Party to join farmers’ stir at Singhu border

Lok Insaaf Party to join farmers’ stir at Singhu border

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains said that the party will join the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border from December 12.

While addressing media persons after returning from Delhi, Bains lauded the farmers and union leaders for bravely fighting the ruling BJP regime. He demanded the release of social activists, professors, students, and journalists who have been arrested by the Central and state governments under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Many thinkers have been arrested on false grounds of participating in anti-national activities. The farmers are also being branded as anti-nationals. To ease the tension, the government should repeal the three anti-farmer laws and release the people incarcerated on false grounds,” said Bains.

‘BJP TARGETTING PEOPLE SUPPORTING FARMERS’

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the recent alleged attack by BJP goons at the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Munish Sisodia.

“The BJP, alarmed by the farmers’ massive movement, is now resorting to such despicable acts to target those who are supporting the farmers in their struggle,” said Aman Mohie, joint secretary, Punjab unit, and Suresh Goyal, AAP district in-charge (urban), in a statement issued from party headquarters on Friday.

Goyal said that ever since the AAP ministers, MLAs, and workers started working for the struggling farmers as their “servants”, the BJP has been resorting to cheap gimmicks to target them.

He added, “In a democratic system of governance, people are within their legitimate right to protest peacefully pressing for their demands, but the BJP government, through the Delhi police, have been suppressing such rights of the people. Such hooliganism of the BJP would prove disastrous for the country and its people.”

