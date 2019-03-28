Lok Sabha Elections 2019: INLD will contest on all Haryana seats, says Abhay Chautala

The INLD on Wednesday said it will contest on all 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana, days after it sought an alliance with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At a party meet in Rohtak, senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala said they were forming a panel within party and will soon announce its candidates.

The INLD leader added that his sons, Karan and Arjun, could contest the polls as people were demanding it. “Why should we not consider their (Karan and Arjun) names when people want,” Abhay said.

INLD supremo and former Haryana CM OP Chautala had been keen on an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming elections. However, the BJP responded with a cold shoulder to Chautala’s appeals and decided to go it alone.

Abhay also lashed out at the government and said the speaker acted under government’s pressure to remove him. “How can he remove me when I sent the resignation on my own. He does not have any such power,” he added.

“As per the anti-defection law, the two MLAs and those siding with JJP must have been disqualified by the speaker. We will approach the high court for their disqualification now,” he said.Abhay said there was nothing to worry about leaders quitting INLD and added that he was sure his party would bounce back stronger than ever.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 14:07 IST