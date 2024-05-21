Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow | Poll day mood: Voting zaroori hai!

The scorching heat did little to deter enthusiastic voters from turning up to exercise their franchise on Monday. Voters from all fields flocked to polling booths in Lucknow to cast their votes. Singer Amit Mishra with mother Geeta Mishra and father Devendra Prasad Mishra in Lucknow

The selfie booths set up at model polling stations and other centres remained a source of attraction. Voters were seen making full use of the colourful booths to get themselves clicked which they were seen sharing on social media handles and personal chat groups.

Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, 2017) singer Amit Mishra flew down from Mumbai to cast his vote. “I took the morning flight, reached home and took my mother Geeta Mishra and father Devendra Prasad Mishra to the polling booth at Swatantra Girls Inter College in Alambagh where we cast our votes. I was here for the 2022 State Assembly elections and all previous ones including gram panchayat polls. I try to fix my schedule in such a way that I can come and vote as this is our responsibility and equally important, like other things in life,” says the Sakth Jaan (83, 2021) singer.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi and secretary to the Chief Minister (UP) Awanish Awasthi with family members(HT Photo)

After voting, singer Malini Awasthi says, “Three generations went to vote with the members of the fourth generation in tow.” She voted with husband Awanish Awasthi, secretary to the Chief Minister and other family members.

Mission Raniganj (2023) actor Anil Rastogi (81) voted with his wife Sudha Rastogi, an educationist. “Now, things have become easier and we, being senior citizens, were given direct passage and we voted in just 5 minutes. Come what may, I have been voting ever since I was living in Mumbai during my TV show days. Then too, I used to come down to vote,” says the veteran actor.

Theatre personality Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha, last seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) voted with his wife Neelam. Singer-composer Sundeep Gosswami with singer-wife Kannchan Srivas, who are currently in town for a shoot, exercised their franchise too. “I suffered an accident due to which I could not shoot but voting to zaroori hai na. I hope the polling percentage goes up in the city,” says Gosswami.