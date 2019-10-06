e-paper
Lone crusader spreads awareness on power of voting

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:36 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

For the past 30 years, Bapurao Gund, 53, a resident of Pune, has been travelling across Maharashtra to raise voter awareness.

After the election dates were announced, he travelled from Pune to Navi Mumbai and reached Thane on Saturday.

“Voting is a fundamental right. Ideally, the government should have a record of each citizen. Based on the birth and death certificate, every citizen should receive their voter ID card when they turn 18,” said Gund.

“When I travel across the state, there are many excited first-time voters who are keen to vote but are not able to as they do not have a voter ID despite applying it for it. I want to reach out to youngsters and tell them the importance of voting so that they take an informed decision,” said Gund.

Gund starts his day around 5.45am. He talks to morning walkers and joggers about the importance of casting vote. A businessman, he continues to take contractual work but he is completely involved in social work. His bike, white kurta and a small placard have slogans that encourage one to vote.

He will go to Nashik now and cover the rest of Maharashtra.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 00:36 IST

