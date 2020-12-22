Low visibility forces Ludhiana-bound flight to land in Delhi

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:55 IST

Passengers had a harrowing time on Tuesday after a Delhi-Ludhiana flight was forced to land in Delhi due to low visibility at the Sahnewal airport.

The Alliance Air flight (AI 9837) with around 40 passengers on board had twice attempted to land at Sahnewal airport but could not do so due to poor visibility.

Scheduled to arrive at 3.15 pm, the flight was already running late and hovered over the Sahnewal airport for around 15 minutes. The airline also sought permission to land at Amritsar or Chandigarh airport but was denied the same, sources said.

Ludhiana Airport director SK Sharan said due to poor visibility the air traffic control did not permit the flight to land at Sahnewal airport.

One of the passengers Deepa Sharma said that the experience was scary as after almost reaching the destination, the flight was turned back.

Meanwhile, two other Ludhiana-bound flights have been cancelled.