Lt Gen Ghuman takes over as GOC-in-C of Central Command

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:52 IST

Lieutenant General Iqroop Singh Ghuman, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command on here on Tuesday.

On assumption of Command, Lieutenant General Ghuman paid tributes to the martyrs at the Smritika War Memorial and later reviewed the guard of honour presented to him. Before assuming command of Central Command, the General was Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Training) at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he was commissioned in the Brigade of GUARDS in June 1981.

During the long illustrious career of 38 years, Lieutenant General Iqroop Singh Ghuman has had distinction of serving in all Command theatres. He commanded an Anti-Tank Guided Missile Battalion in desert sector and a Mountain Brigade in High Altitude Area. He has successfully accomplished the onerous task of commanding RAPID Infantry Division and Strike Corps in Western theatre. The General has attended Counter Terrorism course in North East South Asia (NESA) Centre for strategic studies in USA and has the experience of serving as Military Observer in United Nations Angola Verification Mission (UNAVEM) in Angola (Africa).

Lieutenant General Iqroop Singh Ghuman has successfully carried out important staff appointments such as Colonel General Staff in Army Training Command, Director in Perspective Planning Directorate of Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Staff of Corps Headquarters and Operational Logistics Head as Major General in Eastern Command. During his stint as Chief of Staff of the Western Command, he was decorated with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) for his distinguished service. He has also been awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for his service of exceptional order as Deputy Chief of Army Staff in January 2019.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:52 IST