LU registrar getscharge as VC for six months

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:51 IST

LUCKNOW: SK Shukla, registrar of Lucknow University (LU), was appointed vice chancellor (VC) of the varsity by governor Anandiben Patel as the tenure of VC SP Singh ended on Monday.

The order from the governor came amidst the ongoing search for new VC for the varsity.

Shukla has been given the post for six months or till the appointment of a new VC or till further orders, whichever occurs first, as per the governor’s order.

Hours after the order was issued, Singh vacated his office and handed over charge to Shukla. “It is very big responsibility. I will do my best to uphold this office and do what is best for the university,” Shukla said.

Lucknow University, which was established before the Independence, also enters its centenary year of existence this month.

“My time here has thought me many things and helped me to become a better person. I congratulate Shukla ji who has been given the duty of this office,” Singh said.

The governor’s order comes a day after the three-member selection committee interviewed probable candidates for the VC’s post and suggested names of five probables to the governor, who is yet to take a decision regarding the appointment of the a VC.

Earlier, breaking from tradition, the governor released an advertisement inviting online applications for the post of VC. Sources claim the governor has received over 230 applications for the post, from India and abroad.