Lucknow set to revisit ABBA and Queen at the Candlelight concert

Music lovers, who have keenly enjoyed the music of legendary bands of 80s’ ABBA and Queen, are in for a mesmerising instrumental fusion show being staged for the first time in Lucknow. Pianist Vaishnavi Sharma set to play at the concert(sourced)

Pianist Vaishnavi Sharma, a Lucknow-based musician is set to play on the pre-Republic Day evening of the Candlelight Concerts series that has been entertaining people on the world stage and had its first show here last year. She feels such music gatherings are a welcome change for the city known for its Indian classical inclination.

“In the past two years we have seen the western music scene in the city evolve. It’s not that we didn’t have followers of two of the most celebrated western bands but there was not much happening in that space in Lucknow. With concerts be it instrumental or vocal tributes we are surely taking the audience on a memorable ride and also giving the Instagramming generation an experience that earlier age-groups missed in their lives,” says the Trinity College certified pianist.

The musical will witness the best of songs of ABBA versus the high-octane numbers of the band Queen. “Songs including Dancing Queen, Gimme, Money Money from the former and Queen’s hit numbers Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You bring two different vibes together. For an artiste to play two very different bands at the same time and switching from one genre to another is surely a challenge. And that’s what we want to deliver to the fans here,” adds Deepa Bajaj, the country manager of the group.

What: Candlelight Concert ABBA vs Queen

When: January 25, 6pm

Where: Hyatt Regency