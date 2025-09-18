10 district police chiefs among 16 IPS officers shifted in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including police chiefs of 10 districts. The superintendents of police (SP) of districts changed included Hardoi, Azamgarh, Kushinagar, Aligarh, Deoria, Sonbhadra, Unnao, Pratapgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Auraiya. The Uttar Pradesh government on September 18 transferred 16 IPS officers. (For Representation)

Azamgarh SP Hemraj Meena, Kushinagar SP Santosh Mishra, and Deoria SP Vikrant Veer have been attached to the police headquarters. A senior police official said Hemraj Meena faced complaints from locals, while Vikrant Veer faced complaints from political leaders. SP, Railway, Agra, Abhishek Verma has been made Sonbhadra SP.

Hemraj Meena has been replaced by Anil Kumar, who was posted as SP Pratapgarh, as SP Azamgarh, Santosh Mishra has been replaced by Keshav Kumar, who was posted as SP Ambedkar Nagar, as SP Kushinagar and Vikrant Veer has been replaced by Sanjiv Suman, who was SP Aligarh, as SP Deoria while SP Hardoi Neeraj Kumar Jadaun has replaced Suman as SP Aligarh and SP Sonbhadra, Ashok Kumar Meena has replaced Jadaun in Hardoi.

Similarly, SP Railway in Agra, Abhishek Verma has been made new SP of Sonbhadra, Jai Prakash Singh, who was SP Security in Lucknow, has been given field posting as SP Unnao replacing Deepak Bhukar, who has been sent as SP Pratapgarh and SP Auraiya, Abhijeet R Shanker has been made new SP Ambedkar Nagar in place of Keshav Kumar.

Besides, Prayagraj deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Bharti has been sent as SP Auraiya while Manish Kumar Shandilya, who was commandant of 4th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary in Prayagraj, has replaced Bharti as DCP Prayagraj and Sarvesh Kumar Mishra, who was assistant commandant of 27 battalion PAC, Sitapur, has replaced Shandilya in the 4th battalion after being elevated to the IPS rank recently.