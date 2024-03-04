10 U.P. farmers get ICFA awards for innovation in agriculture

Lucknow The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) presented Innovative Farmer Awards 2024 at the Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research here on Sunday, as part of Uttar Pradesh AgroTech 2024 event. Ten U.P. farmers got Innovative Farmer Awards 2024 . (Sourced)

Presenting the awards, deputy chief minister of U.P Brajesh Pathak who was the chief guest, said that recognizing the farmers for their outstanding work would encourage them for greater innovations in agriculture. “Our government is fully committed to empowering farmers with technology and marketing support,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Uttar Pradesh is leading in the production of different commodities such as wheat, sugarcane, milk and vegetables but the time has come for farmers of the state to be leading in incomes under the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling their income,” he said.

Brajesh Pathak congratulated the ICFA for displaying such mega agri exhibition, schemes and technology from the entire spectrum of seed, fertilizer, crop protection, agri machinery, technology, drones, etc.

The 10 farmers who were awarded for their innovation in agriculture were Jagdamba Lal Srivastava from Ayodhya, Dinesh Chandra Verma from Barabanki, Ramkaran Tiwari from Etawah, Mangal Singh, Fatehpur, Dharmendra Singh from Hardoi, Rajkumar Tripathi from Kanpur Dehat, Jitendra Singh from Kanpur Nagar, Rajkumari from Lucknow, Abhishek Kumar Patel from Raebarelli and Atal Bihari Bajpai from Unnao.

Dr. MJ Khan, chairman of the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture, extended a warm welcome to the minister and highlighted the pivotal role of such events in strengthening the bond between farmers and innovation.

Mukesh Singh, chairman, Indo American Chamber of Commerce, also appreciated the contribution of ICFA towards farmers and praised the efforts of the farming fraternity.

Various companies were also recognized for their outstanding display in the exhibition including Shaktiman, State Bank of India, VST Tillers, Swaraj, Krishi Udaan, TAFE, SSK Bharat, IPL Biologicals and ECIL.

Tushar Sharma, director, Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture announced the next edition of U.P AgroTech 2025 from December 18-20 , 2025.