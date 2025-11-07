100 years of Indian hockey: UP’s contributions stand head and shoulders above the rest

Every discussion about Indian hockey begins and ends with a positive mention of the rich history of Uttar Pradesh hockey, as it all began here and helped the game grow in India. Major Dhyan Chand, from Uttar Pradesh, is an all-time great of Indian hockey (Sourced)

As the country celebrates 100 years of Indian hockey on Friday, the script hasn’t changed dramatically, as even today, players from the state and their contributions continue to contribute to the growth of the game in the country, and win laurels for it.

It’s a fact that the state’s hockey legacy is intertwined with national pride, resilient talent, and the ability to inspire new generations. Uttar Pradesh is known for producing giants of the game, including Major Dhyan Chand, KD Singh “Babu,” and Mohammed Shahid. Celebrated for their skill and artistry, these icons shaped the golden years of Indian hockey.

Dhyan Chand, often called the “Wizard of Hockey,” hailed from Allahabad (now Prayagraj), and his legacy remains foundational. The 1950s and 1960s saw UP’s contributions central to India’s global dominance of the sport, with players from the state helping India secure multiple Olympic golds and a consistent podium presence.

In fact, in the decades after independence, the state’s hockey prowess continued, with many players representing the nation in international events. The Lucknow Sports Hostel and similar hubs became nurseries for nurturing hockey talent, despite political rivalries occasionally impacting team selection.

In this era, stalwarts like KD Singh ‘Babu’ and Mohammed Shahid added chapter after chapter to India’s sporting history, even as the state coped with the social and administrative challenges of Partition and changing sporting attitudes.

Following the golden period, especially after the 1980 Moscow Olympic gold, there was a noted decline in both UP and Indian hockey. Factors included administrative issues, adaptation to the shift from grass to turf pitches, and changes in the national sports ecosystem. The spirit never waned in UP, with the region continuing to produce players of note, such as Pawan Kumar and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, who contributed to India’s contemporary Olympic bronze successes in Tokyo and Paris.

The 2020s saw a revival of hockey in Uttar Pradesh. A robust coaching programme and the emergence of academies in Varanasi, Karampur and even in Lucknow helped identify and groom promising young talent for national and international competitions. The icing on the cake has been state support with medal-winning players from UP at recent Olympics having been celebrated and rewarded by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, fostering grassroots passion for hockey.

The 100-year celebration of Indian hockey on Friday, includes commemorations in every district, tribute matches, exhibitions of memorabilia, and recognition of past heroes, all of which put UP’s hockey community in the national spotlight.

In fact, Uttar Pradesh continues to inspire and nurture hockey hopefuls, with a vibrant local culture of the sport. The state not only honours its past legends but also invests in modern coaching and infrastructure, aiming for India’s renewed international hockey success. As the country celebrates a historic century of hockey, Uttar Pradesh’s story is one of pride, resilience, and a constant thread of excellence in India’s sporting tapestry.

“It’s an occasion when we can celebrate our rich contribution in Indian hockey and today we all feel proud that we come from such a state like Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest number of Olympic gold medals in history,” Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s secretary and former India captain, RP Singh, said on Thursday.

“In fact, hockey has been a passion in the state and even when other disciplines have made their grounds in Indian sports, Uttar Pradesh still has its madness for hockey and will continue in the future too due to the continuous success of Indian hockey in the last 10-15 years,” said Singh, who also happens to be the chief selector of Hockey India.

UP LEGENDS

Major Dhyan Chand

Known as “The Wizard” of hockey, Dhyan Chand was born in Allahabad (Prayagraj). He won three Olympic gold medals for India (1928, 1932, 1936) and scored over 570 goals in 185 international matches. The government of India awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1956, and his birthday (August 29) is observed as National Sports Day in India.

Kunwar Digvijay Singh “Babu”

A native of Barabanki near Lucknow, KD Singh Babu captained India to an Olympic gold medal in Helsinki 1952 and contributed to another gold in London 1948. He received the Helms Trophy, becoming the first Asian player honoured as Asia’s best athlete (1953), and was given the Padma Shri in 1958. He also propelled UP’s sports development as the state’s sports director after retirement.

Mohammed Shahid

Born in Varanasi, Shahid was famous for his dribbling skills and attacking prowess. Part of India’s team that won gold at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, silver at the 1982 Delhi Asian Games, and bronze at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. He received the Arjuna Award (1980-81) and Padma Shri (1986).

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Hailing from Varanasi, Lalit played a pivotal role as a forward for India’s national team, notably winning Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He has more than 180 international caps, 67 international goals, and was recognised with the Arjuna Award in 2021. He also played key roles in Asia Cup and Asian Champions Trophy victories.

Raj Kumar Pal

Pal is a prominent Indian field hockey player and a midfielder who made his international debut in 2020. He was part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has also won bronze at the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy and 2022 Asia Cup. Hailing from Karampur in Ghazipur, he is known for his artistic dribbling skills and has represented the Indian national team in numerous tournaments.

OTHER NOTABLE PLAYERS

Zafar Iqbal, Jaman Lal Sharma, Jagbir Singh, Mohinder Pal Singh, Ravinder Pal Singh, RP Singh, Syed Ali, Devesh Chauhan, Danish Muztaba, Uttam Singh, Rajneesh Mishra, Sujeet Kumar, Mohd Arif, Vandana Katariya, Prem Maya, Pushpa Srivastava, Bula Ganguli and Razia Zaidi.