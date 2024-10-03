11 bidders for Lko Metro Line 2 geotechnical soil investigation

LUCKNOW Eleven firms have submitted bids to conduct the geotechnical soil investigation for the 11.65-km-long second phase (1B) of Lucknow Metro, which aims to connect Charbagh and Vasantkunj. The proposed line will pass through areas like Aminabad, Chowk, Thakurganj that are considered to be densely populated. But this crucial step will help gather essential data about the subsoil conditions to assist in the preparation of detailed designs for structures such as viaducts, stations, and underground sections, said officials. As per phase 1B’s updated detailed project report (DPR), Line-2 will have an approximate elevated length of 4.286 km with 5 stations between Vasant Kunj–Thakurganj, and an underground length of 6.879 km with 7 stations between Charbagh–Nawazganj. (File Photo)

As per phase 1B’s updated detailed project report (DPR), Line-2 will have an approximate elevated length of 4.286 km with 5 stations between Vasant Kunj–Thakurganj, and an underground length of 6.879 km with 7 stations between Charbagh–Nawazganj.

The investigation will provide important insights into soil properties, groundwater levels, and other factors that may impact the design and construction of the metro line. This is particularly important for ensuring safety, stability, and cost-efficiency in the project’s implementation.

The exercise will give sufficient data on the sub-soil to assist with preparing detailed design of structures, and use appropriate machinery, methods and technology during construction. This will also help ensure least possible damage to existing structures during the construction phase.

UPMRC had invited bids for its geotechnical investigation in August 2024 with a ₹77.21 lakh estimate and 90-day deadline. The bidders include companies like Soiltech India Pvt. Ltd, S&R Geotechniques Pvt. Ltd , Arun Soil Lab Pvt. Ltd, Becquerel Industries Pvt. Ltd, Bhaskram Jyotish Anusandhan Kendra Pvt. Ltd, Techpro Engineers Pvt. Ltd, Gaveshana Geosciences Pvt. Ltd, Geomarine Dynamics India Pvt. Ltd, Goma Engineering and Consultancy, Simcon Technology Pvt. Ltd, CEG Test House and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd.

An official of UPMRC confirmed that the bids had been sent for technical evaluation.

Lucknow Metro’s Phase 1B was approved for construction by the UP government with an estimated cost of ₹5801.05 crore. It’s currently awaiting approval from the central government’s Public Investment Board (PIB) within the finance ministry.

The DPR for the second phase of the Lucknow Metro was approved by the UP government in March 2024. Following this, the National Planning Group (NPG), responsible for the technical evaluation of infrastructure projects, gave its clearance in August. Currently, the project is being reviewed by the Public Investment Board (PIB) to assess its financial feasibility.

Once the PIB completes its review, the next step will be seeking final approval from the Union Cabinet.

A highly placed official of Lucknow Metro said once approved, Phase 1B will significantly enhance Lucknow’s metro network, improving connectivity between key areas of Old City, which are densely populated, and this line will help in easing congestion.

The official said the Charbagh-Vasantkunj line will serve as an important addition to the existing metro infrastructure, contributing to better public transportation options and reducing traffic-related pollution.