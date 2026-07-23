112 UP Sarvodaya Vidyalayas to adopt best practices of top boarding schools

The social welfare department has launched an initiative to improve the academic quality and residential facilities of the state’s 112 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

They will study their teaching methods, hostel operations and administrative systems. (For representation only)

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the social welfare department and the Boarding Schools Association of India (BSAI) at Bhagidari Bhawan in Gomti Nagar. Under the agreement, best practices followed by leading boarding schools in the country will be adopted in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

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The initiative aims to strengthen hostel management, student care, discipline, leadership development, life skills and technology-based teaching systems. It will also focus on improving the overall quality of education and providing students with a better academic and residential environment.

Under the MoU, principals and teachers from Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will visit prestigious boarding schools affiliated with BSAI as part of educational tours. They will study their teaching methods, hostel operations and administrative systems.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on these experiences, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared and implemented in phases across all 112 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on these experiences, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared and implemented in phases across all 112 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Minister of state (independent charge) for social welfare, Asim Arun, said quality education plays a key role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). He said the government’s priority is to provide students studying in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas with the same standards of education, discipline and opportunities available at the country’s best boarding schools.

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He said the partnership with BSAI is a significant step in this direction. It will enable students and teachers to learn new and best practices, share experiences and further improve the quality of education.

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