12 jail escapees from Nepal nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

GORAKHPUR Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on Wednesday after 12 jail inmates, who had escaped from prisons in Nepal, were caught while trying to cross into Indian territory in UP. Eight were arrested in Siddharthnagar and four at the Sonauli border in Maharajganj district, said officials. Officials confirmed that among the eight arrested in Siddharthnagar, five were Indian nationals and three Nepalis. (Pic for representation)

The arrests were made when the fugitives attempted to cross into India through the Khunwa and Aligarhwa border points. Security checks had been intensified along the Indo-Nepal border following multiple jailbreaks amid ongoing violent protests in Nepal, said superintendent of police (Siddharthnagar) Abhishek Mahajan.

Officials confirmed that among the eight arrested in Siddharthnagar, five were Indian nationals and three Nepalis. The Nepali escapees included Hari Lal, 35, of Kapilvastu, Suraj Chaudhary, 29, of Ward 11, Kapilvastu and an unidentified individual. They were jailed on charges of sexual assault and violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Indian nationals were identified as Hashmat Ali Darzi, 30, of Siddharthnagar, Gorakh Yadav, 40, Sonu Choudhary, 30, of Kushinagar, Shakil Darzi, 24, and Salahuddin, 33. They had been imprisoned on charges of theft and NDPS-related crimes.

During interrogation, the escapees confessed before the police and security forces that they fled Nepal due to the “terrifying situation” there, said police officials.

DIG Munna Singh said SSB personnel intercepted the fugitives before they could enter Indian territory. The inmates were handed over to the authorities concerned, and both Indian and Nepalese security agencies were working in close coordination to maintain law and order along the border.

He added that local administrations made it clear that Nepalese criminals will not be given shelter in India and will be handed back to Nepal Police as per legal protocols.

Four more jail escapees were apprehended near the Sonauli border near UP’s Maharajganj. They were identified as Rajpal Singh of Sambhal, Monu Kashyap of Barabanki, Anil Giri and Abbas of Nagina.

SP (Maharajganj) Somendra Meena said the arrested individuals were being interrogated to determine the circumstances of their jailbreak in Nepal and their motives for attempting to enter India.

Police officials noted that the deteriorating law and order situation in Nepal weakened prison security, leading to mass jailbreaks and raising serious security concerns for both countries.