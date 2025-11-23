1,200-year-old Shivling found in Chaubeypur to be displayed in Gujarat museum

The possession of a rare 1,200-year-old religious artefact discovered recently on the banks of the Ganga in Chaubeypur near here was transferred to the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC), which is located in Gujarat’s Lothal, on Saturday. (Sourced)

The discovery of the Ekmukhi (one-faced) Shivling, which is believed to be of the Pratihara-era and carved out of sandstone, was made by Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on October 20. The relic will now be displayed at the Lothal museum.

Experts and dignitaries, who attended the event held to mark the transfer here, described the occasion as a historic milestone that would bring a new recognition to the cultural and archaeological heritage of Varanasi.

Professor Vasant Shinde, the director general of NHMC, said, “With the agreement of all stakeholders, the sculpture will be housed at the Lothal museum… This step protects the relic while also taking Chaubepur’s identity to a national and global audience.”

He noted that the sculpture reflected the artistic excellence of the Pratihara period and showed the skill of local craftsmen of the era. “The manner in which the people of Chaubepur have preserved the piece reveals the true strength behind any archaeological discovery.”

“At the Lothal Museum, we have a gallery dedicated to India’s links with Southeast Asia. Through it, we display how Hindu, Buddhist and Jain ideology spread far beyond our borders. These ideas did not travel alone. Their influence led to temples being built and sculptures emerging in distant lands that resemble those found here.”

Thanking the people of Chaubepur, he said the true custodians of this heritage were the residents themselves.

Professor Rakesh Upadhyay, the director of Hindi Journalism at IIMC, New Delhi, said, “What happened today will bring Chaubepur’s legacy back into the pages of history. The region’s cultural tradition is remarkable and its people have always upheld values of compassion and solidarity.”

He pointed out that Chaubepur was archaeologically significant. “The area is home to the historic Markandeya Mahadev site, which was once a key centre of pediatric Ayurvedic practice,” he noted.

Retired DRM Om Prakash Chaubey spoke about the ancient sites of Chandrawati and Bairat in the region and called for archaeological surveys to uncover their lost history.

Locals noted that for the first time, a discovery from Chaubepur had gained national attention.

Prof Chaubey, agricultural scientist Akhilesh Chaubey, teacher Atul Chaturvedi, Vinod Chaturvedi, Apoorv Kumar Tiwari were among the dignitaries present.