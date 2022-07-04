12-year-old cancer patient becomes ADG, police for a day
PRAYAGRAJ: A 12-year-old cancer patient Harsh Dubey was made additional director general of police (ADG), Prayagraj, for a day. To instil courage in the child and motivate him, ADG Prayagraj Prem Prakash offered his chair to Harsh and even presented him with a body kit.
Harsh felt honoured and delighted and experienced the working of senior police officials at ADG office on Sunday. He even signed and forwarded some reports. Doctors in Kamla Nehru Hospital Dr B Paul (also a Padmshri awardee) , Dr Radharani Ghosh and social activist Pankaj Rizwani were also present on the occasion.
Social activist Pankaj Rizwani said he came to know about 12-year-old Harsh who was suffering from cancer. Pankaj himself helped the boy’s parents and requested the doctors for his free treatment. ADG Zone Prem Prakash offered help to Harsh when he came to know of his sufferings. It is worth mentioning that Harsh’s father Sanjay Dubey is an e-rickshaw driver.
ADG Prem Prakash said he decided to motivate the child as he was suffering from a dangerous disease.
The doctors also assured help to his parents.
Harsh is good at sketching and is a student of class 4 in a local school.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics