A 14-year-old Class 9 student was allegedly murdered in Mohammadpur Alipura village under the Deoband police station area of Saharanpur district after being lured out of his home by a phone call in the wee hours, police said on Friday. 14-year-old ‘stabbed to death’ in Saharanpur, body found on railway track

The victim, identified as Mayank Kumar, was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by members of a family from neighbouring Meghrajpur village. His body was later dumped on a railway track in an attempt to portray the killing as a suicide, officials said.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s family, an FIR has been registered against five people, including a couple, their son and others. Two accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned, they added.

In his complaint, Mayank’s father Rupchand alleged that the incident occurred around 12:45 am on Friday, when his son received a phone call and left the house. Shortly afterwards, the family heard a commotion nearby.

Rupchand claimed a relative informed them that a couple from Meghrajpur village, along with their son, daughter and another person, were assaulting Mayank. The family rushed to the spot but could not find him. His body was later found on a nearby railway track.

The family alleged that Mayank had suffered stab wounds to the stomach and injuries on other parts of the body, indicating that he was killed before the body was dumped on the track. They further claimed the crime was pre-planned, alleging that a teenage girl from the accused family had deliberately called Mayank out of his home as part of a conspiracy.

On receiving information, SP (rural) Sagar Jain and CO Abhitesh Singh reached the spot along with police teams. Additional personnel were deployed in the village in view of tension in the area.

Jain said preliminary investigation suggested that the student and the teenage girl knew each other.

“The family has alleged that the student was called out of his house and murdered. An FIR has been registered against the girl’s parents and several other accused. Two persons are in custody and are being interrogated. All aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated,” he said, adding that further action would follow based on the probe.