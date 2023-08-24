1.54 lakh recruited in UP Police in last 6 years

Uttar Pradesh Police has recruited 1,54,211 personnel in the last six years, senior police officials said on Wednesday. In 2022 alone, direct recruitment was done for 9,534 sub-inspector (SI) and equivalent posts in a record time of 100 days, they said and claimed that this was one of the biggest direct recruitment drives for sub-inspectors done by any police force in the country. (File)

Overall, 13,023 sub-inspector and its equivalent posts were filled in the past six years; 2,110 of them were given to women candidates. Also, 1,33,367—of whom 19,166 are women—were recruited as civil police constables and in equivalent posts at Provincial Armed Constabulary and others, they added.

Also, 2,492 dependents of police personnel who died during their service period, were recruited as sub-inspectors, constables and in other posts in the police force.

They further said that around 1,349 were recruited as clerks, 667 as computer operators, 3,638 as jail waders, 2,065 as firemen and 102 as mounted police personnel.

In addition, at least two per cent of the direct recruitment was done under the sports quota. As many as 490 athletes of 22 sports were recruited; out of them 312 are men and 178 are women. Also, recruitment under sports quota for 531 posts of different ranks — 318 civil police sub-inspectors, 174 PAC constables, 27 constables of special security force, two mounted police personnel and 10 platoon commanders—was underway, they added.