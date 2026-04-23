17,065 UP pilgrims set for Haj, first batch of 427 departs

The first batch of 427 Haj pilgrims departed on Wednesday morning from the Mohammad Ali Mian Haj House in Sarojininagar to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here, flagged off by minister of state for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari. The flight left for its destination later in the evening. MoS minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and haj Danish Azad Ansari (in blue jacket) flagging off the first batch of Haj pilgrims at Haj House in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In all, 17,065 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh will undertake the pilgrimage this year. From Lucknow, 684 pilgrims will travel on 14 flights scheduled between April 22 and May 2 from the airport. Each pilgrim has paid ₹3.69 lakh, including the Qurbani fee.

Ansari said that, for the first time, AI-enabled smart wristbands are being used to assist pilgrims. These devices will help track their location and health, ensuring quick response in case of any emergency. He added that extensive healthcare arrangements have been made from Lucknow to Mecca and Medina, keeping the high temperatures in view. Doctors and paramedical staff will accompany the pilgrims, while the Haj Suvidha App will provide support, including an SOS feature for medical help. Family members gathered at the Haj House to bid farewell. Former SP MLA Irfan Solanki was among those present to see off his brothers.

HOT CONDITIONS DELAY FLIGHT

Meanwhile, the flight carrying the pilgrims was delayed by five hours due to extreme hot conditions. The flight supposed to leave at 2 pm left the airport at 7.15 pm.

Airport officials said the afternoon temperature in Lucknow soared above 40°C, surpassing the safe operating threshold for the aircraft assigned to the flight.

The aircraft, operated by Flynas, is typically cleared for operations up to around 35°C under standard load conditions. Higher temperatures reduce air density, affecting engine performance and lift, often requiring either payload adjustments or delayed departures until conditions improve.